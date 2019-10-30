Mowrey, Thomas Edward

74, peacefully on Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019. Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church. Son of Dr. William (Jane) Mowrey; cherished brother of John (Melissa) Mowrey and Irene (John) Luby; dear uncle of Anne, Clark, Kristen and Caitlin Mowrey, and Jane, Ted and Jack Luby.

Services: The Funeral Mass will be celebrated 10a.m., Thurs., Oct. 31, at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church, 7148 Forsythe Blvd. Interment Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Jamestown New Horizons Therapeutic Horsemanship, 15530 Old Jamestown Rd., Florissant, MO 63034. Online condolences at

