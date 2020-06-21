Riner, Thomas Edward

84, born on July 19, 1935, passed away on June 17, 2020. Beloved husband of 60 years to Betty Ann Riner (nee Vasel); loving father of Kevin Riner, Kimberly (George) Bishop, Thomas T. Riner (Donna Bernsen), and Michael J. Riner; loving grandfather of 6 and great-grandfather of 2. Dear brother-in-law, uncle, and friend of many. Tom is preceded in death by his parents, Thomas C. and Verneal Riner and his sister, Bette Heffner.

Tom proudly served his country in the US Navy on the USS WASP.

Services: A celebration of Tom's life will be held by his family at a later date, with inurnment at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery with full military honors. Memorial contributions are appreciated to Valley Industries, 143 James S. McDonnell Blvd., Hazelwood, MO 63042.

Condolences may be offered at www.alexanderstlouis.com