Thomas Edward Riner
1935 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Thomas's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Riner, Thomas Edward

84, born on July 19, 1935, passed away on June 17, 2020. Beloved husband of 60 years to Betty Ann Riner (nee Vasel); loving father of Kevin Riner, Kimberly (George) Bishop, Thomas T. Riner (Donna Bernsen), and Michael J. Riner; loving grandfather of 6 and great-grandfather of 2. Dear brother-in-law, uncle, and friend of many. Tom is preceded in death by his parents, Thomas C. and Verneal Riner and his sister, Bette Heffner.

Tom proudly served his country in the US Navy on the USS WASP.

Services: A celebration of Tom's life will be held by his family at a later date, with inurnment at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery with full military honors. Memorial contributions are appreciated to Valley Industries, 143 James S. McDonnell Blvd., Hazelwood, MO 63042.

Condolences may be offered at www.alexanderstlouis.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Post - Dispatch on Jun. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Alexander - White - Mullen Funeral Home
11101 Saint Charles Rock Road
St. Ann, MO 63074
3147391133
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved