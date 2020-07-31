1/1
Fr. Thomas E.J. Kelly S.J.
Kelly, Fr. Thomas E.J., S.J.

died July 22, in St. Louis. He was 81 years old, a Jesuit for almost 56 years and a priest for 41 years. Born in Topeka, Kansas, on March 14, 1939, to Thomas E. Kelly and Veronica Harkin Kelly, he was preceded in death by his sister, Dorothy Ryan and her husband, Tom Ryan, a niece, Peggy Intravia, and niece-in-law, Nancy Ryan. He is survived by a nephew and a niece. He served Saint Louis University for 27 years: at the hospital during the 1980s, later in human resources and finally in admissions. Visit http://jesuitscentralsouthern.org.

Services: Memorial Mass at St. Francis Xavier College Church in St. Louis on Saturday, Aug. 1 at 10:30 a.m. The Mass will be live streamed on the St. Francis Xavier College Church YouTube channel



