Ross, Thomas Eric Tom age 68, passed away, Saturday, June 8, 2019. He was born in Bethany, Missouri. Son of the late Winfield and Lillian (nee Fuqua) Ross. Tom graduated from the University of Missouri with a Bachelor in Business Administration, and was an Insurance Broker with his firm, Lueders/Ross Agency. He was the beloved husband of Beverly Ross; dear father of Carrie Ross, the late Eric Ross, and Brian Scott (Sherry) Umfleet; and precious grandfather of Abagail Umfleet; brother of Connie (Bill) Lowry and uncle of Katie (Jeff) Schwab and Elizabeth (Russ) Cottle. Services: A Celebration of Tom's Life will be at Roberson-Polley Funeral Home 403 N. Hundley St., Albany, MO 64402, Saturday, June 29, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Parkinson's Foundation or Washington University Department of Neurology. A service of the SCHRADER Funeral Home and Crematory. Friends may sign the family's on-line guestbook at Schrader.com.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on June 16, 2019