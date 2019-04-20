Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Thomas Eugene Engelhard. View Sign

Engelhard, Thomas Eugene April 17, 2019; 79 yrs. Beloved husband of the late Jeanie Engelhard. Loving father of Cathy (Bart) Asher, John (Cindy) Engelhard, Jim (Lisa) Engelhard and Don (Julie) Engelhard. Loving Grandfather of Chris, Ben, Jon, Jessica, Chelsea, Cole, Chase, Molly, Jack and GreatGrandfather of six. Dear brother of the late Skip Engelhard, the late Jim Engelhard, Rita Hargrave and Betty Fasoldt. Tom was a believer in education, who put first himself and then his four children through college. He was also very social with an extensive network of friends and neighbors. Tom's dearest friends include: Manhattan Don & Midge Haas, Howard & Mary Logan, Bob Spielberg & Patti Holden, Chuck & Ann Diekemper and, of course, Don & Alice Svoboda. Tom always stated he was blessed with the best family, neighbors and friends. We concur Dad, you will be missed. Services: Celebration of Life at 901 Natchez Dr., St. Charles, MO 63303 Saturday, April 20th from 2:00 until 6:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations to Wash-U's Siteman Cancer Center please.

Engelhard, Thomas Eugene April 17, 2019; 79 yrs. Beloved husband of the late Jeanie Engelhard. Loving father of Cathy (Bart) Asher, John (Cindy) Engelhard, Jim (Lisa) Engelhard and Don (Julie) Engelhard. Loving Grandfather of Chris, Ben, Jon, Jessica, Chelsea, Cole, Chase, Molly, Jack and GreatGrandfather of six. Dear brother of the late Skip Engelhard, the late Jim Engelhard, Rita Hargrave and Betty Fasoldt. Tom was a believer in education, who put first himself and then his four children through college. He was also very social with an extensive network of friends and neighbors. Tom's dearest friends include: Manhattan Don & Midge Haas, Howard & Mary Logan, Bob Spielberg & Patti Holden, Chuck & Ann Diekemper and, of course, Don & Alice Svoboda. Tom always stated he was blessed with the best family, neighbors and friends. We concur Dad, you will be missed. Services: Celebration of Life at 901 Natchez Dr., St. Charles, MO 63303 Saturday, April 20th from 2:00 until 6:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations to Wash-U's Siteman Cancer Center please. Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Apr. 20, 2019

