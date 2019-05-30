Maher, Thomas F. passed into eternal life May 25, 2019. Loving father of the late Maggie M. Hoffman, Molly M. Maher (Paul), Monica M. Karpel (Jim); Pawhair and proud grandfather of Sam and Sophie Culp, Abby Karpel and Nick Karpel; brother of Maureen M. Ford; uncle, cousin and friend to many. PROUD graduate of CBC's Wonder Class of 1958. Member of CBC Alumni Hall of Fame. Tom established Wheels West Bicycle's in Ellisville in 1973 operating it for 30 years. He NEVER entered a Walmart and RARELY voted for a Republican (esp. 2016-2020). His motto was, Take a shower you'll feel better. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions are preferred to CBC Class of 1958 Scholarship Fund, 1850 De La Salle Dr., St. Louis, MO 63141 Services: A memorial will be celebrated July 2, 2019 at 10:00 AM in CBC's Chapel, address same as above.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on May 30, 2019