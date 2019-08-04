Thomas F. Maher III

Obituary
Maher, Thomas F. III Baptized Into the Hope of Christ's Resurrection, Thurs., Aug. 1, 2019. Beloved husband of Meg Maher (nee Schmelzle); dear father of Sarah Aldana and Carolyn Burke; dear grandfather of Zachary, Chloe, Tommy, and Ben; dear brother of Mary Kevin (Kim) Loper, David (Susan) Maher and the late Timothy Maher. Services: Visitation and memorial Mass will be held Wed., Aug. 7 at St. Clement of Rome Catholic Church, 1510 Bopp Rd. Visitation at 9 a.m. with the Mass to follow at 10 a.m. Tom donated his body to St. Louis University School of Medicine. Contributions to Kirkwood School District Foundation, 11289 Manchester Rd., St. Louis, MO 63122 appreciated. KRIEGSHAUSER BROTHERS
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Aug. 4, 2019
