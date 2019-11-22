Becherer, Thomas Finn "Tom"

93, passed November 18, 2019. Tom was the former husband to Rose Lee (Fennewald). He is remembered by his children: Thomas F.II (Barbara) Becherer, Mary (Richard) Davis, Michael (Cheryl) Becherer, Joseph (Jennifer) Becherer and Anne Becherer. His sister: Jane (late Jack) Williams. Nephews: late Clarence (Brenda) Fennewald, John (late Caren) Williams and Thomas Williams. Grandchildren: Kate (TJ), Caroline, Thomas F.III, Tyler, Dylan, Cade, Lauren, Brandon, Travis. Great-grandchild: Thomas Jeffery. Extended family members: Lt. Governor Mike & Claudia Kehoe and their children Carol, Michael, Maggie and Claire, Bruce & Celeste Miedema, Matt & Mandy Brookshire, Bryan & Cyndy Parker, Tom & Janet O'Connell and Cameron Smith.

Tom was a veteran of the United States Marine Corps; Retired Local 88-Meat-cutter.

Services: 10:30am Monday, Nov 25, 2019 St. Teresa Catholic Church, Dixon, MO. Internment with Military Honors- Missouri Veterans Cemetery Ft. Leonard Wood, Waynesville, MO. longkloeppelfuneralhomes.com