Service Information
Hutchens Mortuary
675 Graham Road
Florissant, MO
63031
(314)-831-3100
Visitation
Monday, Jan. 13, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Hutchens Mortuary
675 Graham Road
Florissant, MO 63031
Visitation
Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020
10:00 AM
Hutchens Mortuary
675 Graham Road
Florissant, MO 63031
Graveside service
Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020
11:30 AM
J.B. National Cemetery
Obituary
Fitzgerald, Thomas "Tom" G.

Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church on Friday, January 10, 2020.

Beloved husband of the late Sheila M. Fitzgerald (nee Walsh); dearest father of Brian Fitzgerald; dear grandfather of Christopher Fitzgerald; our dear brother-in-law, uncle and friend of many.

Tom worked for Laclede Gas Company for 40+ years & 20 years at Norwood Hills Golf Course. He is in the Soccer Hall of Fame.

Services: Visitation Mon., Jan. 13, 4:00 - 8:00 p.m. and Tues., Jan. 14, 10:00 a.m. until procession leaves HUTCHENS MORTUARY, 675 Graham Rd., to J.B. National Cemetery for a 11:30 a.m. Graveside Service. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the . www.hutchensfuneralhomes.com
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Jan. 12, 2020
