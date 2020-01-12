Fitzgerald, Thomas "Tom" G.

Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church on Friday, January 10, 2020.

Beloved husband of the late Sheila M. Fitzgerald (nee Walsh); dearest father of Brian Fitzgerald; dear grandfather of Christopher Fitzgerald; our dear brother-in-law, uncle and friend of many.

Tom worked for Laclede Gas Company for 40+ years & 20 years at Norwood Hills Golf Course. He is in the Soccer Hall of Fame.

Services: Visitation Mon., Jan. 13, 4:00 - 8:00 p.m. and Tues., Jan. 14, 10:00 a.m. until procession leaves HUTCHENS MORTUARY, 675 Graham Rd., to J.B. National Cemetery for a 11:30 a.m. Graveside Service. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the . www.hutchensfuneralhomes.com