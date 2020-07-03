Schuessler, Thomas Frederick

Professor Thomas Frederick Schuessler, 72, of Hillsboro died June 23, 2020. Mr. Schuessler was a retired professor at Jefferson College and a professional magician who had served in the Peace Corps in the 1970s.

Born Dec. 11, 1947, in St. Louis, he is survived by his wife of 50 years, Fern Schuessler; a son: Jon Schuessler; two daughters: Amanda (Joshua) Stegeman and Cheri (Raymond) Schauffler; two grandchildren: Eaen and Elsa. He was preceded in death by his parents and two brothers.

Services: A memorial service will held at St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Imperial/Otto, Missouri on Tuesday, July 7th, at 2:00 p.m. Donations can be made to St. Paul's Lutheran Church.