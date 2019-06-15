Thomas G. Armour Sr.

Armour, Thomas G. Sr. died June 7, 2019, loving husband of Henrietta Armour; father of Thomas Armour, Jr. and Jada Armour; dear brother of sister Shirley Armour; stepbrother of Ralph Armour; beloved grandfather to Charlotte. He served in the U.S. Navy. He is respected among his classmates and the people of West Hermondale, MO. and abroad. He was President and Valedictorian of class of 1965 at Washington High School in Caruthersville, MO; worked at St. Louis Post-Dispatch. No funeral; cremation at St. Louis Cremation.

Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on June 15, 2019
