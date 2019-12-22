Thomas G. Brady

Service Information
Kriegshauser Brothers Funeral Service
2556 South Brentwood Boulevard
St. Louis, MO
63144
(314)-962-0601
Visitation
Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019
9:30 AM
Sacred Heart Catholic Church
17 Ann Ave.
Valley Park, MO
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019
11:00 AM
Sacred Heart Catholic Church
17 Ann Ave.
Valley Park, MO
View Map
Obituary
Brady, Thomas G.
fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church, Mon., Dec. 16, 2019. Beloved husband of Jeannine Brady (nee Skinner) of 62 years; proud dad of Jim, Tom, Jeff (Bridget), and Colleen (Bill Potthoff) Brady, dear grandfather of 12.
<[fb]>Services:<[f%]> Visitation and funeral Mass will be held Sat., Dec 28 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 17 Ann Ave., Valley Park, MO 63088. Visitation at 9:30 a.m. with the Mass to follow at 11 a.m. Interment Resurrection Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions to Every Child's Hope appreciated.
KRIEGSHAUSER BROTHERS
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Dec. 22, 2019
