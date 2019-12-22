Brady, Thomas G.
fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church, Mon., Dec. 16, 2019. Beloved husband of Jeannine Brady (nee Skinner) of 62 years; proud dad of Jim, Tom, Jeff (Bridget), and Colleen (Bill Potthoff) Brady, dear grandfather of 12.
<[fb]>Services:<[f%]> Visitation and funeral Mass will be held Sat., Dec 28 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 17 Ann Ave., Valley Park, MO 63088. Visitation at 9:30 a.m. with the Mass to follow at 11 a.m. Interment Resurrection Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions to Every Child's Hope appreciated.
www.everychildshope.org
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Dec. 22, 2019