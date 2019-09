Dohle, Thomas G.

Tuesday, September 10, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Jane F. Dohle (nee Rohr); loving father of Susan (Matt) Travaglini and Sara (Kyler) Williams; grandfather of Michael, Mary, Madelyn, Mia and Aubrey; wonderful brother, uncle, cousin, and friend.

Services: Memorial Mass at St. Ambrose Church Friday, September 13, 10 a.m. Tom was an employee of the Kirkwood School District.