Riegerix, Thomas G.

Baptized into the hope of Christ's resurrection, on Friday, June 12, 2020. Beloved husband of 37 years of Susan C. Riegerix; loving father of Andrew (Macy) Riegerix, Dr. Rachelle (Maj. Steve Nagel) Riegerix, and Colleen Riegerix; dear grandfather of Grant and Hugh Riegerix and Rosie Nagel; brother, brother-in-law, uncle, cousin and friend to many.

Tom worked as a sprinkler fitter since graduating high school and started at St. Louis Automatic Sprinkler Co. in 1984. He was a member of the St. Louis Sprinkler Fitter's Union Local 268. He loved watching the Blues as well as the Cardinals. It is fitting that he passed on the anniversary of the Blues' Stanley Cup win, perhaps he couldn't bear to see anybody else lift the cup. His family and friends' best memories will always be of him golfing (Tom loved a good round of golf, and a round of golf with his Dad and good friends even more), walking in the annual Labor Day parade, and spending time at his favorite beach at Kiawah Island, SC. But if you asked him, he would say that his favorite times were watching his three children graduate from the Citadel and playing with his young grandchildren.

Services: Funeral Mass at Saint Alban Roe Catholic Church, Wildwood, Thursday at 10:00 a.m. Visitation at the SCHRADER Funeral Home and Crematory, 14960 Manchester Road, Ballwin, Thursday 3-7 p.m. Friends may sign the family's on-line guestbook at Schrader.com