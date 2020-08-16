1/1
Thomas G. Schmidt
1933 - 2020
Schmidt, Thomas G.

Age 87. Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church on Thursday, August 13, 2020. He was born on May 10, 1933 in St. Thomas, Missouri, son of the late Thomas and Clara (nee Adrian) Schmidt. Cherished husband of 61 years of the late Mary Ann Mathilda Schmidt (nee Veit). Loving father of Tom (Leighann) Schmidt, Sharon (Larry) Derhake, Patty (Terry) Bratton, Dan (Barb) Schmidt and Linda Hertelendy. Grandfather of 14, great-grandfather of 19. Our dear brother, brother-in-law, uncle, cousin and friend.

Thomas honorably served his country as a member of the United States Army during the Korean Conflict. He worked at McDonnell Douglas for 30 years as an Electrical Engineer. Tom was a member of St. Ferdinand Catholic Church for 57 years, always contributing his time and talents where needed by his Pastor, Ministries or Youth Organizations. Tom loved spending time with his family playing horseshoes, watching his grandchildren's sports and was an avid Cardinal baseball fan. He devoted his life to his family, providing spiritual guidance and life advice.

Services: Funeral Wednesday, August 19, 10:30 a.m. from the HUTCHENS MORTUARY and CREMATION CENTER, 675 Graham Road, Florissant, to St. Ferdinand Catholic Church, Florissant, for an 11 a.m. Mass. Interment St. Ferdinand Cemetery. VISITATION TUESDAY, 4 - 8 p.m. with a Rosary service at 4:30 p.m. Friends and family may express condolences and share memories at www.HutchensFuneralHomes.com. The Schmidt family requests all attending guests to please wear masks.



Published in Post - Dispatch on Aug. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
18
Visitation
04:00 - 08:00 PM
Hutchens Mortuary
AUG
18
Rosary
04:30 PM
Hutchens Mortuary
AUG
19
Funeral
10:30 AM
Hutchens Mortuary
AUG
19
Funeral Mass
11:00 AM
St. Ferdinand Catholic Church
