Stolz, Thomas G. passed away on Tuesday, March 19, 2019. Beloved husband of Barbara Stolz (nee Harbor); loving father of Robert (Sharon) Stolz and the late Gary Stolz; dear brother of the late Ted Stolz; cherished grandfather of Zachary, Joshua and Katie Stolz; dear brother-in-law, uncle, great uncle, cousin, neighbor and great friend to many. Tom proudly served in the Army Air Corps during World War II and enjoyed a long career in pharmaceutical sales. Services: a Celebration of Life memorial service will be held at Southminster Presbyterian Church (Crestwood, MO) on Friday, April 5, 2019 at 11 a.m. Private interment. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Southminster GEM, or the .
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Thomas G. Stolz.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Mar. 31, 2019