1/1
Thomas Gene George
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Thomas's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

George, Thomas Gene

son, brother, nephew, husband, uncle, father, grandfather, friend, badass drummer, 68, of St. Louis MO passed away in his sleep on October 4, 2020. He is survived by his mother, Alice Schultz of Waterloo IL, his wife of 19 years, Andrea George, daughters Shannon (Sean) Barnes of Columbia IL & Kelly George of Bothell WA, their mother and his former wife, Sherry Mayville George, son Travis George of St. Louis MO, his former wife and mother of Travis, Kathy Tite, grandsons Brendan (Samantha) Ramirez of Columbia IL & Luke Morris of Bothell WA, one granddaughter, Lily Morris of Bothell WA, a brother Jerry (Dorothy) George of Waterloo IL, a sister, Ruthie Maute of Virginia Beach VA, beloved aunts, cousins & nephews, so many amazing friends, and his faithful feline companions, Ozzie, Oscar, & Felix.

He is preceded in death by his great-grandson, Colton O'Reilly Rameriz, a great-niece, Bailey George, his brother-in-law, John Maute, his stepfather, Matthew Schultz, and his father, Clarence George.

Tom graduated from Cahokia High School in 1970 and spent his early adult years raising a ruckus across the Midwest as a drummer and singer in several successful bands, including Boulder, The Velvet Hammer, The Grape Society, Magna Crunch, and Griffin. Everyone who knew him well knows this is where his true passion in life dwelled, in the music. Later Tom followed his family tradition and joined on at Anheuser-Busch, eventually retiring from the brewery as a Brewer in 2001. Tom's favorite things to do in life were play & listen to music, make people laugh, cook & enjoy good food, share an ice cold Budweiser with friends, and watch the St. Louis Cardinals win.

Services: A Celebration of Life will be held at The Great Grizzly Bear in Soulard on Friday, October 9 from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Oct. 7, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved