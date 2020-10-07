George, Thomas Gene

son, brother, nephew, husband, uncle, father, grandfather, friend, badass drummer, 68, of St. Louis MO passed away in his sleep on October 4, 2020. He is survived by his mother, Alice Schultz of Waterloo IL, his wife of 19 years, Andrea George, daughters Shannon (Sean) Barnes of Columbia IL & Kelly George of Bothell WA, their mother and his former wife, Sherry Mayville George, son Travis George of St. Louis MO, his former wife and mother of Travis, Kathy Tite, grandsons Brendan (Samantha) Ramirez of Columbia IL & Luke Morris of Bothell WA, one granddaughter, Lily Morris of Bothell WA, a brother Jerry (Dorothy) George of Waterloo IL, a sister, Ruthie Maute of Virginia Beach VA, beloved aunts, cousins & nephews, so many amazing friends, and his faithful feline companions, Ozzie, Oscar, & Felix.

He is preceded in death by his great-grandson, Colton O'Reilly Rameriz, a great-niece, Bailey George, his brother-in-law, John Maute, his stepfather, Matthew Schultz, and his father, Clarence George.

Tom graduated from Cahokia High School in 1970 and spent his early adult years raising a ruckus across the Midwest as a drummer and singer in several successful bands, including Boulder, The Velvet Hammer, The Grape Society, Magna Crunch, and Griffin. Everyone who knew him well knows this is where his true passion in life dwelled, in the music. Later Tom followed his family tradition and joined on at Anheuser-Busch, eventually retiring from the brewery as a Brewer in 2001. Tom's favorite things to do in life were play & listen to music, make people laugh, cook & enjoy good food, share an ice cold Budweiser with friends, and watch the St. Louis Cardinals win.

Services: A Celebration of Life will be held at The Great Grizzly Bear in Soulard on Friday, October 9 from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.