Thomas H. Emerson

Service Information
Hoffmeister Colonial Mortuary
6464 Chippewa Street
St. Louis, MO
63109
(314)-832-7770
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 14, 2020
9:30 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Gabriel Catholic Church
Memorial Mass
Saturday, Mar. 14, 2020
11:00 AM
St. Gabriel Catholic Church
Obituary
Emerson, Thomas H.

Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church, passed away peacefully at home with his family by his side, on Thursday, March 5, 2020. Beloved husband of Fran (nee' Dunn) Emerson; loving dad of Bradley R. (Jerri), Douglas H., Timothy F. (Kerry), Keith T. (Tonya) Emerson, and Tracy E. (Ron) Pestka; cherished grandfather, great-grandfather, brother, brother-in-law, uncle, great-uncle, cousin, and a friend to many in his lifetime.

Services: Visitation Sat., March 14, 9:30-11 a.m. at St. Gabriel Catholic Church with a Memorial Mass to follow at 11 a.m. Family served by Hoffmeister Colonial Mortuary.


Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Mar. 8, 2020
Funeral Home Details
St. Louis, MO   (314) 832-7770
