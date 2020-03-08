Emerson, Thomas H.

Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church, passed away peacefully at home with his family by his side, on Thursday, March 5, 2020. Beloved husband of Fran (nee' Dunn) Emerson; loving dad of Bradley R. (Jerri), Douglas H., Timothy F. (Kerry), Keith T. (Tonya) Emerson, and Tracy E. (Ron) Pestka; cherished grandfather, great-grandfather, brother, brother-in-law, uncle, great-uncle, cousin, and a friend to many in his lifetime.

Services: Visitation Sat., March 14, 9:30-11 a.m. at St. Gabriel Catholic Church with a Memorial Mass to follow at 11 a.m. Family served by Hoffmeister Colonial Mortuary.