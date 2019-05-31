Schulte, Thomas H. Fortified with the Sacraments of the Holy Mother Church, Monday, May 27, 2019. Cherished husband of Audrey Schulte (nee Witte); dear father of Elissa (Bob) Adelmann, Brian (Carolyn) Schulte, Eric (Annette) Schulte, Cindy (Steve) Buehler, and Regina (Don) Jaeger; dear grandfather of 12. Services: Visitation Sunday, June 2, 4-8 p.m. at HutchensStygar Funeral Home, 5987 Mid Rivers Mall Dr., St. Charles, MO. Funeral Monday, June 3, 9:45 a.m. from funeral home to St. Barnabas Catholic Church, 1400 N. Main, O'Fallon, MO for a 10:30 a.m. Mass. Interment National cemetery at Jefferson Barracks. Memorials in Tom's memory may be made to , 9370 Olive Blvd., St. Louis, 63132 or American Parkinson Disease Assoc., 1415 Elbridge Payne Rd., Suite 150, Chesterfield, MO 63017 Arrangements by Buchholz Mortuary.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on May 31, 2019