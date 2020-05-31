Hartman, Thomas, Lt. Col USAF (retired) Baptized into the hope of Christ's Resurrection on 23 May 2020, peacefully surrounded by family. Beloved husband and best friend of Barbara (Bobbie) Hartman. Loving father of Catherine Hartman, Suzanne (Dave) Morton and Brian Hartman. Treasured grandfather of Nicole (Raymond) Weston, Meredith (Kyle) Bruno, David Morton, and Thomas, Brian and Joseph Hartman. Loving great-grandfather of Emma, Ellie, Carter, Taylor, Colin and Madison. Dear brother, brother-in-law, uncle, great-uncle, cousin and friend. Graduate of SLUH 48 & SLU 52. Pilot, designer, and inventor. Memorial contributions may be made to the White House Jesuit Retreat, www.whretreat.org, 7400 Christopher Dr. St. Louis, MO 63129. Services: Committal service with military honors at Jefferson Barracks and Memorial Mass to be held at a later date. A service of the Kutis Funeral Home, Affton.
Published in Post - Dispatch on May 31, 2020.