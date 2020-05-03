Thomas Henry Topolski
Topolski, Thomas Henry Of Richmond Heights, passed away April 30, 2020. Born February 5, 1955 to the late Eugene and Ophelia (Silva) Topolski; dear brother to Jean Topolski, James Topolski (Patricia), and Judith Schirmer (James); loving uncle to Christopher Schirmer (Jessica), Rachel Schirmer, and Sarah Schirmer; beloved great-uncle to Archer Schirmer. Dear nephew, cousin, and friend to many. Tom loved Kawasakis, barbeque, gardening, first responders and his cat "Bootsie" but most of all his family and friends. He had a great, compassionate heart, but it finally gave out. Vaya con Dios Tomas. Te amaremos para siempre. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Backstoppers, Catholic Masses, or charity of one's choice. No services. ARRANGEMENTS UNDER THE DIRECTION OF MICHEL FUNERAL HOME.

