Roberts, Thomas Hope 83, passed away on April 21, 2019 at St. Luke's Hospital in St. Louis, MO. He was the husband of Judith (nee Long) Roberts, as they shared sixty-one years of marriage together. Born on April 23, 1935 in St. Louis, he was the son of Tripp and Margaret (nee La Pierre) Roberts. Tom was a graduate of Kirkwood High School and Washington University. With his wife, Judy, he embarked on a long career as an industrial HVAC Sales Representative. He was a member of First Presbyterian Church of Kirkwood for over eighty years, where he served as Elder and on many committees. He founded the AIM Community Band to support the instrumental music program for Kirkwood School District. Tom enjoyed Caribbean travel, sailing and fishing across Missouri and Montana. He will be remembered for his quick wit and love of family, faith and community. Tom is survived by his wife, Judy, sons Daniel and Jeffrey, daughters-in-law Lynn Marie and Lynne Anne, grandchildren Joseph, Nikki, Corinne, Gregory and Evan and great-grandchildren Madison and Noah. Services: A memorial service will be held on Saturday, April 27, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at First Presbyterian Church of Kirkwood. Donations may be made to First Presbyterian Church of Kirkwood, Presbyterian Home for Children or the Kirkwood School District Foundation.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch from Apr. 25 to Apr. 26, 2019