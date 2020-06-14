Barry, Thomas J.

Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church Sunday, June 7, 2020 at the age of 94. Beloved husband of the late Marcella M. Barry (nee Heuman); dearest father of Michael, Kevin (Leslie), Ann, Toz (Amy Gegg), Bummer (Shelly) Barry, Chris (Gary) McWilliams, Eileen (Steve) Engelmeyer, Alice Canavan and the late Patrick Barry; dear grandfather of 17; great grandfather of 20; great great grandfather of 1; brother, brother-in-law, uncle,cousin and friend to many.

Mr. Barry served during WWII in the Untied States Army, landing on the beaches of Normandy on July 22, 1944.

Services: A memorial mass will take place at a later date at St. Ann Parish (Normandy) followed by military honors at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery. In Lieu of flowers, memorials made be made to St. Ann Church, 7530 Natural Bridge Rd. St. Louis, MO 63121 or St. Ann Men's Club, 7530 Natural Bridge Rd. St. Louis, MO 63121. www.colliersfuneralhome.com