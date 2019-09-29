Clark, Thomas J.

age 96, passed away on September 25, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Vivian (nee Race) Clark and the late Eleanore Clark. Dear father of Barbara Bishop, Sharon (Vance) Moore and Vesta "Becky" (late Robert) Lloyd. Grandfather of Tara and Thomas (Jaime) Bishop. Great grandfather of Thomas W. Bishop.

He proudly served his country in the U.S. Marine Corps during World War II, 1194th Platoon. Thomas was a recipient of a Purple Heart and Silver Star. He was a member of VFW Post 5972 and also a 65 year member of the Scottish Right. He was a faithful follower of the Fighting Illini basketball team and the Chicago Cubs.

Services: Tuesday, October 1, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Alexander Funeral Home with interment following in Mt. Lebanon Cemetery.