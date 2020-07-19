1/
Thomas J. Connelly
Connelly, Thomas J.

Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church, on Saturday, May 9, 2020. Beloved husband of Maureen J. Connelly (nee Lesko) for over 60 years; dearest father of Peggy, Tom (Cindy) and John (Susan) Connelly, Eileen (Ralph) Scherrer, Mike (Amy) Connelly and the late infant Mary Connelly; loving grandfather of 9, our dear cousin and friend.

Services: Memorial visitation at Assumption Catholic Church, 4725 Mattis Rd. (63128), Saturday, July 25, 9 a.m. until funeral Mass at 10 a.m. Interment private. Masses preferred. KUTIS SOUTH COUNTY SERVICE.




Published in Post - Dispatch on Jul. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
25
Visitation
09:00 AM
Assumption Catholic Church
JUL
25
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
Assumption Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, South County Chapel
5255 Lemay Ferry Road
St. Louis, MO 63129
314-894-4500
