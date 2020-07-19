Connelly, Thomas J.

Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church, on Saturday, May 9, 2020. Beloved husband of Maureen J. Connelly (nee Lesko) for over 60 years; dearest father of Peggy, Tom (Cindy) and John (Susan) Connelly, Eileen (Ralph) Scherrer, Mike (Amy) Connelly and the late infant Mary Connelly; loving grandfather of 9, our dear cousin and friend.

Services: Memorial visitation at Assumption Catholic Church, 4725 Mattis Rd. (63128), Saturday, July 25, 9 a.m. until funeral Mass at 10 a.m. Interment private. Masses preferred. KUTIS SOUTH COUNTY SERVICE.