Creley, Thomas J.
Baptized into the Hope of Christ's Resurrection Mon., Aug. 12, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Cathleen Creley (nee Butt); dear father of Thomas, Kevin (Bridget Putre), John "Terry" (Janice), Michael, Patrick and Christopher Creley; dear grandfather of Kaelyn, Kamryn and John; our dear friend.
Services: Visitation at Assumption Catholic Church Sat., Aug. 17, 10am until funeral Mass at 11am. Interment Assumption Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials to . appreciated. KUTIS SOUTH COUNTY.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Aug. 15, 2019