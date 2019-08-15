St. Louis Post-Dispatch Obituaries
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, South County Chapel
5255 Lemay Ferry Road
St. Louis, MO 63129
314-894-4500
Visitation
Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Assumption Catholic Church
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019
11:00 AM
Assumption Catholic Church
Creley, Thomas J.

Baptized into the Hope of Christ's Resurrection Mon., Aug. 12, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Cathleen Creley (nee Butt); dear father of Thomas, Kevin (Bridget Putre), John "Terry" (Janice), Michael, Patrick and Christopher Creley; dear grandfather of Kaelyn, Kamryn and John; our dear friend.

Services: Visitation at Assumption Catholic Church Sat., Aug. 17, 10am until funeral Mass at 11am. Interment Assumption Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials to . appreciated. KUTIS SOUTH COUNTY.

Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Aug. 15, 2019
