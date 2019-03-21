St. Louis Post-Dispatch Obituaries
Thomas J. Erbs Obituary
Erbs, Thomas J. fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church, Tuesday, March 19, 2019. Beloved husband of Mary Anne Erbs (nee Gansmann) for 60 years. Dear father of Michelle (Michael) Sullivan, Todd (Greta) Erbs, Jeanne (Michael) Lampe and the late Scott (Paula) Erbs; dear grandfather of Kevin, Daniel, Craig, and Amy Erbs, Meghan, Kathleen and Claire Sullivan, Alex, Emily and Natalie Erbs, Allison, Luke and Rosie Lampe; dear brother of Nancy Jones; our dear brother-in-law, uncle, great-uncle, cousin, friend, coach and teacher. Services: Funeral from KUTIS AFFTON Chapel., 10151 Gravois, Saturday, March 23, 9:30 a.m. to St. Justin Martyr Catholic Church for 10 a.m. Mass. Interment Resurrection Cemetery. Contributions to C.B.C., Cor Jesu, Ursuline, or St. Justin Church appreciated. Visitation Friday, 3-8 p.m.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Mar. 21, 2019
