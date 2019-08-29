St. Louis Post-Dispatch Obituaries
|
Services
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road
St. Louis, MO 63123
(314) 842-4458
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 30, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road
St. Louis, MO 63123
Funeral
Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019
9:00 AM
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road
St. Louis, MO 63123
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019
9:30 AM
St. Mark Catholic Church
Thomas J. Feder

Thomas J. Feder Obituary

Feder, Thomas J.

Fortified by the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church Tuesday, August 27, 2019. Beloved husband and best friend for 58 years of Carolyn Feder (nee Ponciroli); dear father of Daniel (Patricia) Feder, Tracy (Scott) Tate and the late Dr. Michael (surviving Joyce) Feder; dear grandfather of Jonathan, Annelise, Brian, Emily, Eric, Maggie, Joseph, Emma and Anna; dear brother of the late William Feder; our dear brother-in-law, uncle, cousin and friend to many.

Mr. Feder was an avid golfer, loved his grandchildren and was a coach to many. He retired as production manager for Corley Printing Company after 43 years of service.

Services: Funeral from KUTIS AFFTON Chapel, 10151 Gravois, Saturday, August 31, 9 a.m. to St. Mark Catholic Church for 9:30 a.m. Mass. Interment Resurrection Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions to the Michael J. Feder '81 Memorial Scholarship at St. Louis University High School appreciated. Visitation Friday, 3-8 p.m.

Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Aug. 29, 2019
