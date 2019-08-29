|
|
Feder, Thomas J.
Fortified by the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church Tuesday, August 27, 2019. Beloved husband and best friend for 58 years of Carolyn Feder (nee Ponciroli); dear father of Daniel (Patricia) Feder, Tracy (Scott) Tate and the late Dr. Michael (surviving Joyce) Feder; dear grandfather of Jonathan, Annelise, Brian, Emily, Eric, Maggie, Joseph, Emma and Anna; dear brother of the late William Feder; our dear brother-in-law, uncle, cousin and friend to many.
Mr. Feder was an avid golfer, loved his grandchildren and was a coach to many. He retired as production manager for Corley Printing Company after 43 years of service.
Services: Funeral from KUTIS AFFTON Chapel, 10151 Gravois, Saturday, August 31, 9 a.m. to St. Mark Catholic Church for 9:30 a.m. Mass. Interment Resurrection Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions to the Michael J. Feder '81 Memorial Scholarship at St. Louis University High School appreciated. Visitation Friday, 3-8 p.m.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Aug. 29, 2019