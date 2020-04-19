Tobin, Thomas J. "Tom"" Age 82, passed away peacefully on April 15, 2020. Beloved husband of Gloria Tobin for 29-1/2 years; caring father to Timothy S. Tobin and loving stepfather to D.A. Becker. A resident at Briarcrest Estates in Ballwin, he graduated from St. Louis University High School then worked for 40 years at McDonnell Douglas (now Boeing). Services: Private family interment at Calvary Cemetery was held on Friday, April 17th. A Celebration of Life will be scheduled for a later date. Donations in his honor are appreciated to his favorite charity the Pink Sisters at the Mount Grace Convent of the Holy Spirit Adoration Sisters, 314-381-5686. www.boppchapel.com
Published in Post - Dispatch on Apr. 19, 2020.