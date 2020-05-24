Binder, Thomas James 42, passed away April 28, 2020. On May 13, 1977 he was born in Chesterfield, Missouri, to Joseph Karl and Genevieve Ann (Sontag) Binder. Tom was the Loving father of Logan Thomas Binder, and of stepsons Nolan Brown and Brody Diel. Dear brother and brother-in-law of Joseph Jr. and Kimberly; James and Michelle; Michael and Patty; Theresa and Morris Crump; and Steven and Jennifer. Tom was our dear uncle, nephew, cousin, and friend. Tom loved spending time with his family and friends. He also enjoyed being outdoors and wanted to make the world a more beautiful place - which led to his work in hard landscape design. He was especially skilled at conceptualizing and engineering residential and commercial retaining walls and in using heavy machinery to construct them. Tom loved finding bargains and making old things functional. He also enjoyed fresh food, and being creative in the kitchen. Tom was a very compassionate and empathetic relative and friend. Services: Services were held privately. Memorial donations may be made to JDRF (Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation), your local food pantry, or a charity of your choice.
Published in Post - Dispatch on May 24, 2020.