DeGroot, Thomas James

Fortified with the sacrament of Holy Mother Church, on August 10, 2020. Loving father of Lauren Elizabeth DeGroot, Thomas Matthew DeGroot, and Courtney Rose DeGroot. Loving son, given by God, on April 19, 1957, to Thomas and Joan DeGroot, now given back to God. Loving brother, Uncle and Great-Uncle. Forever rest in peace dear son. You are loved forever. A Memorial Mass will be held at Ascension Parish, Chesterfield, after the COVID restrictions are lifted.