Birkenmeier, Thomas Joseph

Thomas Joseph Birkenmeier, 73, passed away on Wednesday, July 1, 2020. He was born on May 2, 1947 to the late Lawrence Joseph Birkenmeier and the late Rosemary Collins Birkenmeier. He spent his entire life in the city he loved, St. Louis.

He is survived by his wife of 35 years, Loring Jackson Van Slyck; their son, Randolph Van Slyck Birkenmeier (Meghan Robinson); his children from his first marriage, Matthew Lawrence Birkenmeier, Elizabeth Birkenmeier Dray (Justin) and Kurt Collins Birkenmeier.

Tom was a long-time advertising executive in the St. Louis area. He worked for many advertising and marketing agencies over the years: BFV&L, BHN, Stolz Advertising and as majority Partner/Owner of The Orca Partnership. Gifted with one of the most creative minds in the industry, he produced ad campaigns for both local and national brands including Korbel Champagne, Jack Daniels, McDonald's, Kraft, Bullseye Barbeque Sauce, Schnucks, Plaza Motors, Elleard Heffern and many others.

Known as Birk to many, he enjoyed chatting with all he encountered in his life. No matter where he went, he seemed to know somebody and never forgot a name or a face. While he loved his work and meeting people, he loved his children more than anything. He was lucky to spend extra time with his eldest son Chef Birk in Jamaica watching him open Biggs BBQ and enjoying island life. He loved seeing and talking about "Coast to Coast" with Libby, his free-spirited and loving daughter. This past year, he celebrated her marriage to Justin Dray, whom he considered a fourth son. He loved hearing about Kurt's climbing adventures - though terrified by his base jumping - and was always happy to know Kurt was living life to its fullest. And finally, he loved coming to Randy's soccer games and would always cheer for "Cinco" no matter if he was winning or losing.

He will be deeply missed by all who were lucky to have met and known him.

Services: Given the current crisis surrounding the pandemic, the family will hold a small memorial on a future date to be determined. As there will be no immediate service, those who wish to honor Birk's memory may do so through a donation to St. Louis Children's Hospital, which was dear to his heart and where he served on the board for a number of years.