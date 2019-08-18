Thomas Joseph "Tom" Cranch

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Thomas Joseph "Tom" Cranch.
Service Information
St Timothy's Episcopal Church
808 N Mason Rd
Creve Coeur, MO 63141
Service
Saturday, Sep. 14, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Timothy's Episcopol Church
Creve Coeur, MO
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

Cranch, Thomas "Tom" Joseph

82, died on Aug. 11, 2019, in Chesterfield, MO. A Southerner at heart, he served in the U.S. Air Force in Japan and graduated from Peabody College, then worked in the cement industry. Tom's greatest passions were golf and World War II history, and his favorite pastimes were Scrabble, mowing the lawn, and watching sports and news. Tom is survived by his wife, Carroll Ingersoll Cranch; daughter Amy Elizabeth Cranch (Marc L'Italien); daughter Molly Cranch Cohlmia (George Shaker Cohlmia, sons Kai and Quincy, and stepsons Azul and Quaker); son Cody Cranch; sister Mary Beth Body; and his beloved dog, Grove.

Services: Sept. 14, 11 a.m., St. Timothy's Episcopol Church in Creve Coeur.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Aug. 18, 2019
bullet World War II
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.