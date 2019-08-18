Cranch, Thomas "Tom" Joseph
82, died on Aug. 11, 2019, in Chesterfield, MO. A Southerner at heart, he served in the U.S. Air Force in Japan and graduated from Peabody College, then worked in the cement industry. Tom's greatest passions were golf and World War II history, and his favorite pastimes were Scrabble, mowing the lawn, and watching sports and news. Tom is survived by his wife, Carroll Ingersoll Cranch; daughter Amy Elizabeth Cranch (Marc L'Italien); daughter Molly Cranch Cohlmia (George Shaker Cohlmia, sons Kai and Quincy, and stepsons Azul and Quaker); son Cody Cranch; sister Mary Beth Body; and his beloved dog, Grove.
Services: Sept. 14, 11 a.m., St. Timothy's Episcopol Church in Creve Coeur.