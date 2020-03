Larrigan, Sr., Thomas Joseph

Baptized into the hope of Christ's Resurrection, Monday, March 2, 2020. Beloved husband of Mary M. Larrigan (nee Connors) for 49 years; loving father of Tom (Linda) Larrigan, Jr. & Julie Larrigan Leyva; dear Papa of Jack, Maggie, Harry, Seamus, Bella & Zach, dear brother, brother-in-law, uncle, cousin & friend.

Services: Funeral Mass Thursday, March 5th, 11:00 a.m., Queen of All Saints Catholic Church, 6603 Christopher Dr.