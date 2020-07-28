1/
Thomas Joseph Loftus
Loftus, Thomas Joseph

87, of Great Falls, VA, died July 21, 2020. Tom was born July 7, 1933, in St. Louis, MO. He attended St. Louis University High School, and completed his post-secondary education at Santa Clara University, St. Louis University, and Spring Hill College. He received a master's degree from the Naval Post Graduate School. Tom joined the U.S. Navy in 1959, retiring as a Captain in 1987 with 3 Meritorious Service Medals and 3 Navy Commendation Medals. He served as Commanding Officer of the USS Norton Sound, one of the first U.S. Naval ships to count women among her crew. Tom is survived by his wife of 60 years, Margaret Marshall Loftus, by 5 children – Mary Margaret Styer of Great Falls, VA; Kathleen Wakeman of Great Falls, VA; Ann Poloncak of Lorton, VA; Thomas M. Loftus of Great Falls, VA; and Kristen Rinaldi of Warrenton, VA – and by 12 grandchildren. Tom is also survived by his brother John Loftus of Carmel, IN. He was predeceased by parents Charles Joseph Loftus and Mary Agnes Smith Loftus, stepmother Marie D'Andrea Loftus, and brothers Richard and Donald Loftus.

Services: A Mass of the Faithful Departed will be celebrated at St. Catherine of Siena Catholic Church in Great Falls, VA, on July 31 at 10am. A private interment will be held at Fairfax Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, please send any memorial contributions to Catholic Charities of Arlington Diocese.



Published in Post - Dispatch on Jul. 28, 2020.
