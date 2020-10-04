1/
Thomas Joseph Pelch
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Thomas's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Pelch, Thomas Joseph

September 21, 1938 - September 26, 2020. A retired Firefighter for the City of St Louis, Tom will be remembered for his considerable skill set of interpersonal talents with those with whom he served and family. Always trying for your smile. He could needle you also. Tom is survived by his brother John W. (Bonnie) Pelch; sister Marsha L Luthenauer; niece Autumn Rosemary Berbarian; nephew Oliver W. Luthenauer; sister-in-law Lois Luthenauer, nieces Kimberly VenJon, Janine Summers and Keli Luthenauer. Tom was preceded in death by his parents, brother Kevin L. Luthenauer, nephew Steven and niece Angela J. Pelch.

Services: There being no funeral service as Tom's wish, interment Will be at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery. Memorials my be made to Bethesda Hospice Care. Arrangements by Saint Louis Cremation.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Oct. 4, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved