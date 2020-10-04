Pelch, Thomas Joseph

September 21, 1938 - September 26, 2020. A retired Firefighter for the City of St Louis, Tom will be remembered for his considerable skill set of interpersonal talents with those with whom he served and family. Always trying for your smile. He could needle you also. Tom is survived by his brother John W. (Bonnie) Pelch; sister Marsha L Luthenauer; niece Autumn Rosemary Berbarian; nephew Oliver W. Luthenauer; sister-in-law Lois Luthenauer, nieces Kimberly VenJon, Janine Summers and Keli Luthenauer. Tom was preceded in death by his parents, brother Kevin L. Luthenauer, nephew Steven and niece Angela J. Pelch.

Services: There being no funeral service as Tom's wish, interment Will be at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery. Memorials my be made to Bethesda Hospice Care. Arrangements by Saint Louis Cremation.