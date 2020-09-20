Reichardt, Thomas Joseph

May 6, 1949-September 14, 2020

Reichardt, Thomas Joseph, beloved husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle, and friend, entered into peace on Monday, September 14, 2020. Loving husband of 44 years to his best friend, Mary C. (Tina) Reichardt. Devoted father of Tim (Diane) Reichardt, Brian (Stephanie) Reichardt, and Catherine (Mace) Nosovitch. Preceded in death by his parents, August and Dolores, and brother, Richard. Dedicated brother of Suzanne (Fred) Switzer, Robert Reichardt, and Kurt Reichardt. Adoring grandfather of Reese, Gwen, Claire, Gus, Heidi, Ingrid, Ethan, Skylar, Logan, Aidan, and Jonah. Tom was a proud Navy Veteran, well-respected contractor, and avid collector of historical memorabilia. Above all, he was a caring, giving, funny, and selfless family man and friend. He will be missed by many.

Services: Funeral Mass Monday, September 21, 10:30 a.m. at St. Michael the Archangel Catholic Church limited to family but will be live streamed. Details at boppchapel.com. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions appreciated to www.yellowribbonfund.org.