Moore, Thomas Kevin

of St. Louis, MO died Saturday, August 10, 2019. Kevin was the beloved son of the late Keryn "Bud" and Mildred Moore (Risch); father to Ryan Moore; boyfriend of many years to Deanne Laird; brother to Michael, Carol (Mitchell), Dennis, Patricia, Karen (Becker), John and the late Diane Moore. Kevin was a fun-loving uncle to 15 nieces and nephews with many more great nieces and nephews. He was a lifetime friend and relative to many others.

Memorial Service Tuesday, August 27, 2019, 10:30 a.m., Greentree Community Church, 100 Kirkwood Place, Kirkwood, MO 63122. Flowers accepted Aug. 26, 8:30 a.m.-4 p.m. and Aug. 27, 8 a.m.-10 a.m.