Thomas Kevin Moore

Service Information
Memorial service
Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019
10:30 AM
Greentree Community Church
100 Kirkwood Place
Kirkwood, MO
Obituary
Moore, Thomas Kevin

of St. Louis, MO died Saturday, August 10, 2019. Kevin was the beloved son of the late Keryn "Bud" and Mildred Moore (Risch); father to Ryan Moore; boyfriend of many years to Deanne Laird; brother to Michael, Carol (Mitchell), Dennis, Patricia, Karen (Becker), John and the late Diane Moore. Kevin was a fun-loving uncle to 15 nieces and nephews with many more great nieces and nephews. He was a lifetime friend and relative to many others.

Memorial Service Tuesday, August 27, 2019, 10:30 a.m., Greentree Community Church, 100 Kirkwood Place, Kirkwood, MO 63122. Flowers accepted Aug. 26, 8:30 a.m.-4 p.m. and Aug. 27, 8 a.m.-10 a.m.


Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Aug. 25, 2019
