Doyle, Thomas L.

Wednesday, August 5, 2020. Beloved husband of Lillie A. Doyle (nee Acord) for 61 years. Loving father of Barry (Trish) Doyle, Colleen (Kendall) Vinson, Molly (Scott) Dallman and the late Kathleen and baby Doyle; loving grandfather of Cameron (Brittany) Vinson, Austin Vinson, Benjamin and Elizabeth Dallman and great-grandfather of baby Vinson; dear brother of Mary Kay (Don) Silkey, Jack/Jake (Dot) Doyle and Donald (Janice) Doyle; our loving uncle and friend.

Services: Memorial service to celebrate Thomas' life will be held at Southgate Church, 20 E. Watson Rd., Crestwood, MO 63126 on Saturday, September 12 at 10 a.m. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Cardiovascular Research Foundation, 1700 Broadway, 9th Floor, New York, NY 10019.