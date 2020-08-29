1/1
Thomas L. Schlesinger
Schlesinger, Thomas L.

October 8, 1951 - August 27, 2020. Beloved husband of Judy Schlesinger and father of Elizabeth and William Schlesinger; dear brother and brother-in-law of Merry Lou (John) Taylor, Karen (Jeff) Wagner, and Dr. Robert (Judy) Kramer, and son of Henrietta and the late Robert Schlesinger.

Tom was a devoted father and husband whose greatest joy was his family. His work ethic, moral compass, wit, and gentleness were the hallmarks of his character. He loved music and spent every summer at the MUNY with his family. While he had a discerning taste for scotch and cigars, his true favorite was an O'Connell's burger and a Ted Drewe's sundae. The grace, patience, and sense of humor he maintained through his illness are a lesson to us all.

Services: A zoom funeral will be held on August 30. Memorial contributions preferred to Moog Center for Deaf Education, moogcenter.org, the Human Rights Campaign, hrc.im/memorial, or Unique Women's Coalition, theuhc.org. Visit bergermemorialchapel.com for more information. BERGER MEMORIAL SERVICE



Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Aug. 29, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Berger Memorial Chapel
9430 Olive Blvd
St Louis, MO 63132
3143610622
