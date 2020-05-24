McDonald, Thomas Lee Tom was born in St. Louis, MO. He graduated from Clayton High School in 1956 and continued on to earn a Bachelor of Arts in 1960 from Westminster College, where he was a member of Phi Gamma Delta. Tom was married to Stephanie Wotka on June 22, 1968 and they were married for 52 marvelous years. Tom was co-owner of McDonald Machinery Company where he happily worked until he retired in 1990 to travel with Steph, play golf with friends and enjoy his little piece of Heaven in Naples, FL. Tom was an avid and talented squash player and member of The Racquet Club on Kingshighway and the Missouri Athletic Club. He was a die-hard fan of the St. Louis Cardinals, a great (if not at all succinct) storyteller, and a lifetime member of Central Presbyterian Church. Tom is survived by his wife Steph, his sister Nancy Latourette, his children Matt, Becky Striker and Mary Dorsey, his daughter-in-law Anna Bellrose McDonald, son-in-law Joel Dorsey, his eight adored grandchildren, and many cherished nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Alzheimer's Association. Please join us in pouring some Scotch over ice in a snifter with a twist of lemon to toast the kind, loving, affectionate, funny and incredible man we will all miss. Services: Memorial Celebration will be held at a later date.
Published in Post - Dispatch on May 24, 2020.