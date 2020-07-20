1/1
Blassie, Thomas M.
Saturday, July 18, 2020.
Beloved husband of Diane 'Dee' Blassie (nee Vonder Haar); dear father of Angie (Nathan) Markway; dear grandfather of Haylye, Kyle and Macy Markway; dear Godfather of Victoria, Shannon and Natalie Sobeck, Nikki Litzsinger Pearlstone, and Joanna Stech Clasen; dearest friend of Pat Blassie; dear brother-in-law, uncle, cousin and friend. Tom will be deeply missed.
Services: Private services were held. Memorial contributions to Joshua Chamberlain South appreciated, PO Box 8475, Olivette, MO 63132.
KUTIS AFFTON SERVICE.