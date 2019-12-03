St. Louis Post-Dispatch Obituaries
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road
St. Louis, MO 63123
(314) 842-4458
Funeral
Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019
9:15 AM
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road
St. Louis, MO 63123
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Anthony of Padua (High Ridge)
Thomas M. Conboy

Thomas M. Conboy Obituary

Conboy, Thomas M.

Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church, Sun., Dec. 1, 2019. Beloved husband of Connie Sue Conboy (nee Weaver) for over 62 years; loving father of Terry Truex, Sherry Conboy, Rev. Tom (Joyce) Conboy and Linda Conboy; adoring grandfather of Jason (Denise) Newborn, Jessica (Mike) Johnson, Chip Truex, Melisa (Chris) Gibson, Matt (Angela) Newborn, Victoria and Alexandra Truex; cherished great-grandfather of 5. Our dearest brother, brother-in-law, uncle, great-uncle, cousin and friend to many.

Tom was a member of the Knights of Columbus Chapter #8588.

Services: Funeral from Kutis Affton Chapel, 10151 Gravois, Thurs., Dec.5, at 9:15 a.m. to St. Anthony of Padua (High Ridge) for 10 a.m. Mass. Int. Resurrection Cemetery. Contributions to the appreciated. Visitation Wed. 3-8 p.m.

Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Dec. 3, 2019
