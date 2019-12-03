|
Conboy, Thomas M.
Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church, Sun., Dec. 1, 2019. Beloved husband of Connie Sue Conboy (nee Weaver) for over 62 years; loving father of Terry Truex, Sherry Conboy, Rev. Tom (Joyce) Conboy and Linda Conboy; adoring grandfather of Jason (Denise) Newborn, Jessica (Mike) Johnson, Chip Truex, Melisa (Chris) Gibson, Matt (Angela) Newborn, Victoria and Alexandra Truex; cherished great-grandfather of 5. Our dearest brother, brother-in-law, uncle, great-uncle, cousin and friend to many.
Tom was a member of the Knights of Columbus Chapter #8588.
Services: Funeral from Kutis Affton Chapel, 10151 Gravois, Thurs., Dec.5, at 9:15 a.m. to St. Anthony of Padua (High Ridge) for 10 a.m. Mass. Int. Resurrection Cemetery. Contributions to the appreciated. Visitation Wed. 3-8 p.m.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Dec. 3, 2019