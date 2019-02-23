Richards, Thomas M., Sr. Baptized into the hope of Christ's Resurrection on Thursday, February 21, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Mary Ann Richards (nee Fillo); dear father of Jim, Tom, Bob, Kathleen, John, Paul & Margaret; dear father-in-law, grandfather, great-grandfather, uncle, great-uncle and friend to many. Services: Funeral Mass Monday, February 25th, 10 a.m. at Holy Redeemer Catholic Church, 17 Joy Ave.; Webster Groves, MO. Visitation Sunday, February 24th from 2 p.m. - 5 p.m. at Hoffmeister Colonial Mortuary, 6464 Chippewa St.; St. Louis. Interment with full military honors at Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Gary Sinise Foundation. www.hoffmeistercolonial.com
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Feb. 23, 2019