St. Louis Post-Dispatch Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road
St. Louis, MO 63123
(314) 842-4458
Resources
More Obituaries for Thomas Rooney
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Thomas M. Rooney

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Thomas M. Rooney Obituary

Rooney, Thomas M.

Saturday, September 21, 2019. Dear father of Patricia and Mary; dear grandfather of Samuel and Rachel; dear brother of Richard (Pat), Marcella (Richard) Mitchel, James (Cathy) and Margaret (Kenneth) Alwon; dear former husband of Carolyn and Dona; dear uncle to many nieces and nephews.

Tom was devoted to his faith and family. He was proud of his Irish heritage. He enjoyed golfing and spending time with his

grandchildren. He was loved by many and will be deeply missed. He was a member of the Elks and The Knights of Columbus.

Services: Visitation at KUTIS AFFTON Chapel, 10151 Gravois, Wednesday, November 6, 9:30 a.m. until funeral service at 11:30 a.m. Interment J.B. National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions to appreciated.

Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Sept. 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Thomas's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
Download Now