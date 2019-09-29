|
Rooney, Thomas M.
Saturday, September 21, 2019. Dear father of Patricia and Mary; dear grandfather of Samuel and Rachel; dear brother of Richard (Pat), Marcella (Richard) Mitchel, James (Cathy) and Margaret (Kenneth) Alwon; dear former husband of Carolyn and Dona; dear uncle to many nieces and nephews.
Tom was devoted to his faith and family. He was proud of his Irish heritage. He enjoyed golfing and spending time with his
grandchildren. He was loved by many and will be deeply missed. He was a member of the Elks and The Knights of Columbus.
Services: Visitation at KUTIS AFFTON Chapel, 10151 Gravois, Wednesday, November 6, 9:30 a.m. until funeral service at 11:30 a.m. Interment J.B. National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions to appreciated.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Sept. 29, 2019