Schneider, Thomas M. Sr. passed peacefully in his home, March 23, 2019. Tom was born August 1, 1944 in Saint Louis, Missouri to Edward and Ruth (nee Harris) Schneider. He is preceded in death by his parents, his siblings, Fredrick Schneider, Catherine Reis, Betty (Terry) Hovis, and his brotherin-law Richard Doering. Tom is survived by his loving wife of 55 years, Mary Jane (nee Doering) Schneider, his dear children Cindy (Tony) Lorsbach, Patty (Chuck) Swalley, and Tommy Schneider Jr.; his grandchildren, Aidan Lorsbach, Alex Lorsbach, Aaron Lorsbach, Jessica Henslee, Kayla Mozelewski, and Krysta Swalley; his great grandchildren, Hailey, Maddie, and Peyton; dear brother-in-law of John Reis, Deborah Doering, and Thomas (Sharon) Doering. Dear uncle and friend to many. Tom worked for the Post-Dispatch for 32 years, retiring in 2003. Tom was also a proud CWA Union member for over 40 years. He is fondly remembered and will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved him. Services: Visitation will be held Thursday, March 28th, from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at HUTCHENS MORTUARY, 675 Graham Road, Florissant, Missouri 63031. A Funeral Service will be held Friday, March 29th at 10:00 am, at HUTCHENS MORTUARY. Burial to follow at Sacred Heart Cemetery, Florissant, Missouri. Memorial donations in Tom's honor may be made to the COPD Foundation, and the Siteman Cancer Center. Memorials and condolences may be shared at www.hutchensfuneralhomes.com.
|
Hutchens Mortuary
675 Graham Road
Florissant, MO 63031
(314) 831-3100
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Mar. 27, 2019