Thomas McCabe Hyman Day Obituary

Day, Thomas McCabe Hyman

Age 91, passed away, Friday, December 20, 2019. Retired Chemical Engineer with Monsanto and Past Alderman President of Creve Coeur. Beloved husband of the late Mary Genevieve Day (nee Reinhard); dear father of Thomas "Chip" Day, Jr., Claudia (Carl Prieser) Day, Mary (Dwight) Singleton, Andrea Zigler and Charles "Chuck" (Deb) Day; grandfather of Bryan, Benjamin, Sean, Corey, Mitchell, Josh, Anthony, Sam and Peter; great-grandfather of Noah, Asher, T.J., Dillinger, Jack, and Everly; loving brother of Jeanne (late Arthur) O'Hara and the late Aimee (late Bentley) Byrnes.

Services: Funeral service at the SCHRADER Funeral Home and Crematory, 14960 Manchester Road at Holloway, Ballwin, Saturday, 10:00 a.m. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to . Visitation Friday 4-7 p.m. Friends may sign the family's on-line guestbook at Schrader.com.

Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Dec. 23, 2019
