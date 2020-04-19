Jones, Thomas McKittrick "Tim" passed away on Thursday, April 9, 2020. Beloved husband for 31 years of Lynn Hastings Jones; loving father of Robert Fitz-Gerald Jones and Edward Moffat Jones; dear brother of Nancy Jones Carter (Blaine), Clarke Fitz-Gerald Jones (Whitney) and Annie Jones; stepson of Linda Jones. Tim was a graduate of Choate School and the University of Richmond. He served as a Lt. and helicopter pilot in the U.S. Navy. Tim was an executive in the financial services industry for over 25 years. Services: A Memorial Service will be held at a later date. In lieu flowers, memorials appreciated to Evans Scholars Foundation, 2501 Patriot Blvd., Glenview, IL 60026, Missouri Veterans Endeavor, 8410 Engler Park Court, St. Louis, MO 63114 or to Choate School, 333 Christian Street, Wallingford, CT 06492. A SERVICE OF THE LUPTON CHAPEL

Published in Post - Dispatch on Apr. 19, 2020.