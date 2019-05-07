White, Thomas Montgomery Monday, May 6, 2019, at the age of 49. Beloved husband of Cynthia Coffelt White; loving father of Nathalie and Margaret White; dear son of Thomas Lester White (Kathryn) and the late Nathalie Anne White; dear brother of Allison White and Anne W. Peacock (Stephen); dear brother-in-law and uncle. Mr. White was a graduate of St. Louis Country Day School, Class of 1987; The College of Wooster and received his MBA's at Washington University and St. Louis University. He was actively involved in numerous civic endeavors, but foremost was his love of family and friends. Services: The Funeral Service will be conducted at Ladue Chapel Presbyterian Church, 9450 Clayton Road, Ladue on Thursday, May 9, at 10:00 a.m. Interment Valhalla Cemetery. Memorials appreciated to Ladue Chapel Presbyterian Church or to the Nathalie Smith White Scholarship Fund at Drury University. The family will receive friends at THE LUPTON CHAPEL, 7233 Delmar Blvd., University City, on Wednesday, from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. A SERVICE OF THE LUPTON CHAPEL
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on May 7, 2019