Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Thomas Montgomery White. View Sign Service Information Lupton Chapel - St. Louis 7233 Delmar Blvd. St. Louis , MO 63130 (314)-721-1870 Send Flowers Obituary

White, Thomas Montgomery Monday, May 6, 2019, at the age of 49. Beloved husband of Cynthia Coffelt White; loving father of Nathalie and Margaret White; dear son of Thomas Lester White (Kathryn) and the late Nathalie Anne White; dear brother of Allison White and Anne W. Peacock (Stephen); dear brother-in-law and uncle. Mr. White was a graduate of St. Louis Country Day School, Class of 1987; The College of Wooster and received his MBA's at Washington University and St. Louis University. He was actively involved in numerous civic endeavors, but foremost was his love of family and friends. Services: The Funeral Service will be conducted at Ladue Chapel Presbyterian Church, 9450 Clayton Road, Ladue on Thursday, May 9, at 10:00 a.m. Interment Valhalla Cemetery. Memorials appreciated to Ladue Chapel Presbyterian Church or to the Nathalie Smith White Scholarship Fund at Drury University. The family will receive friends at THE LUPTON CHAPEL, 7233 Delmar Blvd., University City, on Wednesday, from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. A SERVICE OF THE LUPTON CHAPEL





White, Thomas Montgomery Monday, May 6, 2019, at the age of 49. Beloved husband of Cynthia Coffelt White; loving father of Nathalie and Margaret White; dear son of Thomas Lester White (Kathryn) and the late Nathalie Anne White; dear brother of Allison White and Anne W. Peacock (Stephen); dear brother-in-law and uncle. Mr. White was a graduate of St. Louis Country Day School, Class of 1987; The College of Wooster and received his MBA's at Washington University and St. Louis University. He was actively involved in numerous civic endeavors, but foremost was his love of family and friends. Services: The Funeral Service will be conducted at Ladue Chapel Presbyterian Church, 9450 Clayton Road, Ladue on Thursday, May 9, at 10:00 a.m. Interment Valhalla Cemetery. Memorials appreciated to Ladue Chapel Presbyterian Church or to the Nathalie Smith White Scholarship Fund at Drury University. The family will receive friends at THE LUPTON CHAPEL, 7233 Delmar Blvd., University City, on Wednesday, from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. A SERVICE OF THE LUPTON CHAPEL Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on May 7, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for St. Louis Post-Dispatch Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close