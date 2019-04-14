Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Thomas Morgan King Ph.D.. View Sign

King, Thomas Morgan, Ph.D. on Monday, April 8, 2019. Beloved husband for 56 years of Judith Carole King (nee Cox); dear father of Carole Elizabeth Olsen (Sturla) and Ashley Morgan Snyder (Sam); dearest grandfather of Sarah Elizabeth Olsen, Christopher Thomas Olsen, and Madeleine Morgan Snyder; dear brother of Margaret Elizabeth Craig (John) of Atlanta; our dear brother-in-law, uncle, and a friend to many. Mr. King was a resident of St. Louis since 1966 and worked thirty years at the Monsanto Company, retiring as Director of Technology for the Plastics Division. He was born on August 28, 1940 in Morristown, TN to Thomas Clinton and Elizabeth Morgan King. He is a graduate of Carson-Newman University, Jefferson City, TN, and received a Ph.D. in Chemistry, 1966, from the University of Tennessee, Knoxville. He was an elder in the Presbyterian Church, an active volunteer in community and neighborhood organizations. Both he and Judy enjoyed travel in the US and in Europe, particularly visits to museums and theater. Music was a love of his, and he was a longtime supporter of the St. Louis Symphony Orchestra. Services: A visitation will be held on Monday, April 15 at Kriegshauser West, 9450 Olive Blvd., from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. A Funeral Service will be held on Tuesday, April 16, 11:00 a.m. at the Ladue Chapel Presbyterian Church, 9450 Clayton Rd. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Ladue Chapel or the St. Louis Symphony Orchestra.





9450 Olive Blvd

St. Louis , MO 63132

